Lubbock local to attend Harvard University virtually

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock High School alumnus Ashton Alexander was supposed to return to Boston for his junior year at Harvard University. Instead, he’ll be zooming into class from the comfort of his Lubbock home — but at no change in the price of his tuition.

“I’ll never forget waking up that morning and the groupchats were just going crazy and the university had said, ‘You guys have five days to get up out of here,'” said Alexander.

Harvard announced Monday that only first year students and those with certain exceptions would be allowed to stay on campus for the upcoming year. Ashton, a junior, was disheartened.

“When you’re in a position where tuition isn’t changing even though your learning is being reduced to a zoom session with professors, it definitely is troubling,” said Alexander.

Being involved in numerous extra-curriculars, the Government and Neuroscience double major is concerned about how Harvard will provide the same resources and learning opportunities as it could in person.

“Hopefully, as more people start sharing their stories, a lot of changes will be made and more will be done to support an education from home,” said Alexander.

But despite the challenges ahead, Alexander is determined to contribute to the Lubbock community while he is here for a year, relying on his family and faith for support.

“I do believe that as unfortunate as this is, everything happens for a reason,” said Alexander.

Alexander is looking forward to spending more time with his family during his year at home and hopes to come up with creative ways to keep up with his passions and extracurriculars.