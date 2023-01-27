Lubbock Chamber of Commerce hosts ribbon-cutting at Lucky Dollar on January 27, 2023. (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com)

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, a new locally-owned dollar store kicked off its grand opening celebration with a ribbon-cutting. But the celebration will not end there.

On Saturday, the store said it will have a food truck and DJ present at 1:00 p.m. at its location on 4408 50th Street.

Customers will be able to shop starting on Saturday and shop all day on Sunday, a social media post said.

The store will host giveaways, but said an in-store purchase must be made in order to be entered in the drawing.

For more information visit the Lucky Dollar Facebook page.