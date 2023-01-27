LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, a new locally-owned dollar store kicked off its grand opening celebration with a ribbon-cutting. But the celebration will not end there.
On Saturday, the store said it will have a food truck and DJ present at 1:00 p.m. at its location on 4408 50th Street.
Customers will be able to shop starting on Saturday and shop all day on Sunday, a social media post said.
The store will host giveaways, but said an in-store purchase must be made in order to be entered in the drawing.
For more information visit the Lucky Dollar Facebook page.