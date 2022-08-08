LUBBOCK, Texas — Three individuals recovering from addiction want to give back to the community that is saved their lives by starting a nonprofit recovery center, the three cofounders of Inspire LBK told KLBK News on Monday.

“When drug addiction is involved, it stems from somewhere. It stems from childhood abuse. It stems from sexual abuse. It stems from domestic violence. It stems from somewhere. Nobody just wakes up and says, ‘Hey, I think I want to be a drug addict,'” said Cofounder of Inspire LBK and Inspire Recovery Center Laura Lopez.

Lopez is one of three cofounders. She and the other two, Jason Bridges and Dillon Keeling, met in the recovery community.

“There’s a lot of good recovery programs and ministries in Lubbock. There’s a lot of beds that [are] actually available for people that are seeking recovery. It’s just that they’re full a lot of the times and there’s a waiting list,” said Bridges. “Usually, when a recovering addict is seeking help, they need it then. It’s not something that can wait.”

The lengthy wait times is a big reason the group started fundraising for a new facility.

“When I [was] ready to get clean, there was nowhere in Lubbock that I could go. I went to a center in Plainview but waited almost a month before I could even get a bed there. I was not clean during that month that I was waiting to get that bed there, and that’s why I say, it’s just by the grace of God that when it did become available, I was still ready and willing to go,” Lopez explained.

Ready or not, the time that people struggling with addiction spend waiting for a bed to open could be the difference between life and death.

The building that Inspire LBK is hoping to buy will be able to house 41 people, and hopefully, be the answer to this problem.

“We have received a donation from Tech. They’ve donated 21 bunk beds, 21 dressers, and 21 desks and chairs. So, we have gotten all the furniture for it. We just got to get the building,” Bridges said, adding the donations will become available when they finish the process incorporating as a non-profit and 501-C3.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to help other people- inspire other people,” said Cofounder Dillon Keeling.

The group shared that helping others helps them to stay sober.

“It’s all God’s plans. I don’t think that there’s anything in there that was my choice- that was my will. God laid it out in front of me and said, ‘Hey, pay attention. This is what we’re gonna do. If you really want better, let’s do better,'” Lopez explained, adding she’s looking forward to being able to help people immediately rather than turning them away from a lack of open beds.

Jason Bridges wrote on the GoFundMe post:

“It is our goal to purchase the old Billy Meeks Center at 1601 Vanda in Lubbock as a nonprofit and remodel & update it into a sober living and recovery center.

The price for the building is $225,000. It has sat vacant for over 5 years. It’s our goal to use donations, volunteers and grants to do all of the improvements once the building is purchased.

Billy Meeks was a 20 rooms facility and housed 41 residents. Our goal is to use the facility for a nonprofit as a sober living and shelter for people recovering from addiction, sex trafficking, abusive relationships and homelessness. The building and location is perfect and we believe the price is perfect. It’s gonna take a lot of support and a lot of work to get this done. We are ready and we are hoping the community will get behind us and support us so we can make this happen.

This is a much needed facility. In fact it is desperately needed. Not only is the building included but there is plenty of land for expansion and improvement.”

If you’d like to donate, you can find the GoFundMe here.