LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock is hosting its annual Storm Drain Art Project to educate the public on “the connection between our storm drains and local waterways by beautifying our city with public art,” according to the city’s website.

The City of Lubbock is accepting art submissions starting March 27 for the 2023 Storm Drain Art Project. The theme of the project is “Water, where art thou?”

The campaign for this project is to remind the city that “pollutants and debris that get swept up along the way end up in waterways that we see throughout the City and even the state”

Three artists will be selected and will each receive a stipend of $1,000.

The selected artists will paint their murals live at the First Friday Art Trail in June where they will be able to interact with viewers and patrons and educate the audience on maintaining storm drains.

Applications are due by April 14, 2023.

For more information about the project visit, www.mylubbock.us/StormDrainArtProject