LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation announced in a press release University and Quaker Avenue drivers can expect traffic changes next week at Loop 88 on the intersections beginning October 30.

On Monday, construction crews will reduce the number of driving lanes to allow crews to safely begin building the Loop 88 intersections.

Southbound traffic at both intersections will be reduced to one through-lane, one left turn only lane and one right turn only lane. Northbound traffic, at both intersections will have one left turn and one right turn lane, according to the press release.

TxDOT said drivers can expect the lane closure to be in place for several months.

The work will take place weather permitting and is part of a $154.8 million project to convert FM 1585 from a rural two lane roadway into Loop 88, a six-lane freeway with frontage roads, bridges, and ramps.