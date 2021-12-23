Lubbock, Lubbock Co. awarded after Texas AG Ken Paxton secures $63M statewide opioid settlement

AUSTIN– On Thursday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced a $63 million statewide opioid settlement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., according to a press release from Paxton’s office.
The City of Lubbock was awarded $319,867, as stated in the settlement agreement. Additionally, Lubbock County was awarded $1,379,719.
“This settlement is the result of my office aggressively working to hold opioid manufacturers accountable for their deceptive marketing of highly-addictive pain pills, which spurred an epidemic and left victims and families with unimaginable consequences,” Paxton said. “This settlement is a necessary step in the right direction, and we will continue to fight to heal our state from this devastating crisis.”
Take a look at the amounts offered to other South Plains cities:
- Abernathy $110
- Brownfield $14,452
- Crosby County $18,388
- Crosbyton $1,498
- Dawson County $46,911
- Floydada $6,357
- Floyd County $9,049
- Garza County $8,944
- Hale Center $6,042
- Hale County $79,150
- Hockley County $46,407
- Idalou $1,999
- Lamb County $50,681
- Levelland $46,848
- Littlefield $7,678
- Lynn County $6,275
- Muleshoe $4,910
- Plainview $60,298
- Post $2,332
- Ralls $3,967
- Shallowater $1,907
- Slaton $154
- Terry County $25,423
- Wolfforth $4,022
If we missed a surrounding town located in the South Plains, click HERE to read the Endo settlement in full.