Lubbock, Lubbock Co. awarded after Texas AG Ken Paxton secures $63M statewide opioid settlement

AUSTIN– On Thursday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced a $63 million statewide opioid settlement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., according to a press release from Paxton’s office.

The City of Lubbock was awarded $319,867, as stated in the settlement agreement. Additionally, Lubbock County was awarded $1,379,719.

“This settlement is the result of my office aggressively working to hold opioid manufacturers accountable for their deceptive marketing of highly-addictive pain pills, which spurred an epidemic and left victims and families with unimaginable consequences,” Paxton said. “This settlement is a necessary step in the right direction, and we will continue to fight to heal our state from this devastating crisis.”

Take a look at the amounts offered to other South Plains cities:

Abernathy $110

Brownfield $14,452

Crosby County $18,388

Crosbyton $1,498

Dawson County $46,911

Floydada $6,357

Floyd County $9,049

Garza County $8,944

Hale Center $6,042

Hale County $79,150

Hockley County $46,407

Idalou $1,999

Lamb County $50,681

Levelland $46,848

Littlefield $7,678

Lynn County $6,275

Muleshoe $4,910

Plainview $60,298

Post $2,332

Ralls $3,967

Shallowater $1,907

Slaton $154

Terry County $25,423

Wolfforth $4,022

If we missed a surrounding town located in the South Plains, click HERE to read the Endo settlement in full.