Lubbock, Lubbock Co. awarded after Texas AG Ken Paxton secures $63M statewide opioid settlement

AUSTIN– On Thursday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced a $63 million statewide opioid settlement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., according to a press release from Paxton’s office.

The City of Lubbock was awarded $319,867, as stated in the settlement agreement. Additionally, Lubbock County was awarded $1,379,719.

“This settlement is the result of my office aggressively working to hold opioid manufacturers accountable for their deceptive marketing of highly-addictive pain pills, which spurred an epidemic and left victims and families with unimaginable consequences,” Paxton said. “This settlement is a necessary step in the right direction, and we will continue to fight to heal our state from this devastating crisis.”

Take a look at the amounts offered to other South Plains cities:

  • Abernathy $110
  • Brownfield $14,452
  • Crosby County $18,388
  • Crosbyton $1,498
  • Dawson County $46,911
  • Floydada $6,357
  • Floyd County $9,049
  • Garza County $8,944
  • Hale Center $6,042
  • Hale County $79,150
  • Hockley County $46,407
  • Idalou $1,999
  • Lamb County $50,681
  • Levelland $46,848
  • Littlefield $7,678
  • Lynn County $6,275
  • Muleshoe $4,910
  • Plainview $60,298
  • Post $2,332
  • Ralls $3,967
  • Shallowater $1,907
  • Slaton $154
  • Terry County $25,423
  • Wolfforth $4,022

If we missed a surrounding town located in the South Plains, click HERE to read the Endo settlement in full.

