The following is a press release from the LULAC Council #22423:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — A local League of United Latin American Citizens council, Council #22423 – Power of 3- Unity, Community & Equality, was awarded National Council of the Year by the national president, Domingo Garcia, at the organization’s national convention hosted in Puerto Rico this year.

Council #22423 was established Aug. 4, 2021, and after one year of serving the Lubbock Latinx, Hispanic community, was recognized at the 2022 Texas LULAC state convention as State of Texas LULAC Council of the Year, prior to it receiving national recognition.

“It is an honor and a privilege for our council to receive such a distinct national honor only a year after we were formally chartered,” said LULAC Council President Jesus Garcia. “It is a testament to our work and the advocacy and community outreach we provide.”

The award given to the council who demonstrates an exemplary effort in helping progress the voices of the local Latinx and Hispanic community through the presentation of a scrapbook. Each scrapbook is judged by a committee that votes on the best scrapbook and makes it recommendation to the president.

Council #22423 is also a Rainbow Council which means that it also focuses efforts into progressing the civil rights and voices of the LGBTQIA+ community in Lubbock through means of support and fundraising for the community.

The council is only one of a handful registered Rainbow Councils in the State of Texas. It is also the first council in Texas to introduce a Drag Queen Pageant system, Miss LULAC PRIDE, to help fundraise for the LGBTQIA+ Community, with Miss Vanessa Neveah Paris as the founder of the pageant and being named Miss LULAC PRIDE Emeritus and Miss Andromeda as the reigning Miss LULAC PRIDE 2022.

“We are committed to advancing the civil rights and the voices of both the Latinx and LGBTQIA+ community here in Lubbock through the tenant that LULAC was founded on and through our own of unity, community and equality,” Garcia said. “All for one, one for all. Si se puede!”

