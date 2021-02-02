Lubbock MADD says drunk-driving crash that killed Texas Tech student was ‘100% preventable’

LUBBOCK, Texas – Dawn Bevan of Lubbock’s Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) said the drunk-driving crash that killed Texas Tech student Jessica Helmers on January 16 was “100 percent preventable.”

“It’s always very sad for us to hear that another person has lost their life or have been injured in an impaired driving crash,” said Bevan. “All because someone made the selfish choice to drink and then drive.”

Gabriel Zerrata, 30, was driving the vehicle that crashed into Helmers at the intersection of University Ave. and the Marsha Sharp Freeway. He has been charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault.

According to the Lubbock Police Department, Zerrata admitted to officers that he had been drinking at Skooners Bar and Grill. Helmers’ family recently filed a lawsuit against Zerrata and Skooners that claims that the bar “overserved” Zerrata.

“Lubbock definitely has a drunk driving problem,” said Bevan. “If you’ve even had one drink, you just don’t really know what your level of intoxication is and how impaired you really are.”

Zerrata is being held at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $150,000 bond.