Lubbock man 1st found guilty then makes deal with prosecutors in armed robbery

LUBBOCK, Texas — Kendrick Deshawn Henderson, 29, was found guilty by a jury on Tuesday for aggravated robbery. On Wednesday, during the sentencing phase of his trial, he and prosecutors came to an agreement of 25 years on his sentencing. The statutory range of punishment was 5 – 99 or life in prison.

Image of Kendrick Deshawn Henderson from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

A police report said Henderson and another man robbed Josue Hernandez at gunpoint in October of 2019. The police report said Hernandez was in a vehicle in the 1900 block of Broadway. The two men tapped on his passenger-side window with a gun to get his attention.

At the time, roughly 3:00 a.m., according to the police report, Hernandez was playing Pokemon Go.

The police report said they made him drive to an ATM to withdraw money. They then stole his vehicle and left Hernandez behind. The police report said Hernandez was not injured.

The other man in the case, Steve Sumner, remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center for aggravated robbery as of Wednesday.