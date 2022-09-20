LUBBOCK, Texas — Tyler Patrick Brown, 24, admitted to creating and attempting to create child pornography of a 16-year-old girl in 2021, according to a plea agreement filed Tuesday.

In June, Brown was indicted and accused of possessing child pornography of another teenager.

In August, Brown was indicted again on several more charges. In total, there were 15 counts in the indictment, with nine victims listed.

One of the charges was for producing and attempting to produce child pornography of a 16-year-old girl in 2021. That was the charge Brown admitted to and signed a plea agreement for.

According to the plea agreement, other than the one he pleaded guilty to, all charges Brown was indicted for will be dismissed after he is sentenced.

In court documents, Brown admitted that he told the underaged victim that he was 17 and in high school.

“From October 2021 to January 2022, Brown engaged in sexual acts with [the victim] multiple times, including while she was intoxicated,” court documents said.

In December 2021, Brown took a video of the victim during a sexual act. The victim was very intoxicated and Brown coerced her into the sex act, he admitted.

Brown then distributed the video to other people, court documents said.

If a judge approves the plea deal, Brown faces a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in prison.