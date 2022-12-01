LUBBOCK, Texas — Isaiah Alvarez, 24, pleaded guilty Thursday morning to aggravated sexual assault of a child and was sentenced to 18 years in state prison. He will be allowed 273 days of credit for time he already spent in jail.

A police report did not reveal many facts but did indicate Lubbock Police began investigating in November 2021.

An indictment in March accused Alvarez of sexually assaulting a girl who was not yet 6 years old. It said he used words or actions to make her fear for her life. The indictment also said the abuse started in February 2015. The police report said it continued until January 2018.

After he was indicted in Lubbock, he was arrested in Oklahoma City, according to online jail records. He remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center since that time.