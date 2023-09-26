LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, Raul Lewis Lopez, 30, was arrested on a federal warrant by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

He was indicted on September 13 on a count of Possession of Child Pornography Involving a Prepubescent Minor and a count of Transportation of Child Pornography, according to federal court records. Lopez was arrested in the 2600 block of Cornell Street, according to the Lubbock County Jail Roster.

The indictment said Lopez had a phone with sexual content involving a prepubescent minor and a minor who had not attained 12 years of age.

As of Tuesday, he remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a federal detainer.