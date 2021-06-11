Lubbock man, 76, arrested, accused of causing death of 22-year-old

LUBBOCK, Texas — Paul Anthony Pinkston, 76, of Lubbock, was arrested Thursday for intoxication manslaughter in the death of Case Dwain Clark, 22, of Lubbock.

Pinkston was indicted on June 4. His pickup truck hit Clark’s motorcycle on March 11 just before 9:00 p.m. along U.S. Highway 62/82 near Quail Road in Hockley County, according to information previously provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said, “[Pinkston’s truck] was traveling southwest in the northeast lanes of travel…” Clark died at the scene, and Pinkston was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries, DPS said.

Pinkston was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond. However, the criminal case against him was filed in Hockley County. Hockley County court records indicated Pinkston hired an attorney and requested a bond reduction hearing.