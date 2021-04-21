Lubbock man accepts plea deal after accused of uploading child pornography to Kik

LUBBOCK, Texas– A Lubbock man was rearraigned, and a judge accepted his plea deal in federal court last week after he was accused of uploading child pornography to an instant messaging app in June 2019.

According to court records, Eduardo Nieblas used Kik, an instant messaging app based in Ontario, Canada, to upload a video of child pornography under the username “edwardsnowden163.”

The video depicted a prepubescent teen recording herself in a bathroom undressing, dancing nude, among other things.

Kik, according to court records, was eventually able to pinpoint the location of the uploaded video to Lubbock in November 2020, with the help of the Department of Homeland Security.

Then, on November 18, 2020, the Lubbock Police Department obtained a search warrant for Nieblas’ home in the 1800 block of 17th Street, according to court records.

A total of 27 devices were seized.

Nieblas denied having a Kik account. However, he did admit to coming across 20 to 30 images of child pornography on 4chan, according to court records.

A few days later, after being questioned by investigators, Nieblas admitted to sending the video of the teen minor to a Kik group chat.

According to court records, Nieblas will be in prison from five to 20 years, along with a fine not to exceed $250,000, a term of supervised release no less than five years, costs of incarceration and supervision and forfeiture of property.