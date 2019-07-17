Lubbock man accepts plea deal for meth with possibility of life-sentence

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, a Lubbock man accepted a plea deal with the possibility of life in prison for being caught in October of 2018 with nearly 300 grams of methamphetamine in his car.

According to court documents, Zachariah Castro, 32, was pulled over by officers with the Lubbock Police Department. Over the course of the traffic stop, officers conducted a probable cause search of the car after smelling marijuana.

That’s when officers discovered a back pack containing 279.94 grams of methamphetamine, according to court documents. The documents went on to say Castro admitted the back pack was his and that he intended to sell the contents.

According to the plea deal, the court cannot impose a sentence of less than 10 years of prison time, and not more than a life-sentence. If a federal judge approves the deal, then Castro will be sentenced at a later date.