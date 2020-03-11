Lubbock man accused in deadly racing crash wants out of jail

LUBBOCK, Texas– One of three men arrested after a deadly crash wants his bond reduced so he can get out of jail, according to court records.

Anthony Martin, 28, was charged with racing on a public highway causing death. The charge is a second-degree felony.

Court records state that his bond is “excessive, oppressive and beyond the financial means,” and is in “violation” of the 8th and 14th Amendments to the United States Constitution.

Images of Xavier Montalvo, Luis Salinas and Anthony Martin from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

Martin’s bond was set at $100,000. Police said he was arrested for his involvement in a deadly crash on February 24 in the 7500 block of Slide Road.

Howard Wright, 69, was pulling onto Slide Road when he was struck by a southbound vehicle driven by Xavier Montalvo, 19.

Wright was later pronounced dead at University Medical Center, according to police.

RELATED STORY: LPD releases name of man killed in Monday crash

RELATED STORY: LPD makes arrests in racing-related crash fatality

According to a lawsuit filed by Wright’s family, Montalvo was racing with other vehicles driven by Luis Salinas and Martin. All three were later charged with racing on a highway causing death.

Martin remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center Wednesday. Montolvo and Luis Salinas were not listed in the jail as of Wednesday — having previously been held on bonds of $100,000 each.

A judge has not yet ruled on the request for Martin to get a lower bond.

RELATED STORY: Deadly street race on Slide Road leads to lawsuit against Muscle Mayhem car club

RELATED STORY: Law enforcement coming together to stop street racing