LUBBOCK, Texas– Jessie Olivas, 44, was arrested on Tuesday after he was accused of abusing a child on multiple occasions, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com.

The court documents stated the victim made “an outcry” back in May saying Olivas “got mad at [the victim] for bringing Pokémon cards to school. Olivas “used his knees” to hold the child down and struck him with a belt “multiple times,” according to the documents.

Olivas was also accused of placing “hot meat” on the victim’s arm which left a blister, the documents stated.

Authorities noticed swelling and bruising on several different places on the child’s body as well as “apparent blistering” on his left arm, court documents said. A doctor also found extensive bruising on the victim’s bottom.

Court document said the victim went to his school’s nurse for bumps but wouldn’t “say where the bumps came from.” The victim also went to school with a black eye and said told the nurse “he fell off his skateboard,” the documents said.

The victim also told authorities Olivas gave him another spanking after his dog “went potty” inside the house.

A person close to the family said Olivas “only ever wanted to spank as punishment” and would lecture the child while he was still spanking him. This person also said she noticed a mark on the victim’s face. She and Olivas both claimed it was from the victim hitting a crib while Olivas “tried to spank him.”

A person close to Olivas said he didn’t know his own strength and does things harder than he intended to, according to court documents.

Olivas was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Injury to a Child and Aggravated Assault of a Date, Family, House with a Weapon, according to online jail records. As of Thursday afternoon, Olivas remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $175,000 bond.

