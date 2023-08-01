LUBBOCK, Texas– Martin Saldana Jr., 33, was arrested on Saturday after he was accused of trying engage in sexual activity with what he believed was a 15 year-old girl, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Tuesday.

The court documents said Saldana was communicating with the female decoy through video calls on social media app. The decoy told him she was 15 and Saldana gave the impression “he was ok with it,” according to the court documents.

The court documents also said the decoy told Saldana he could come over to her house before her mother got home at 3:00 p.m. Saldana was asked by the decoy what he had planned for them to do and he responded with” maybe make out” and then offered to perform a sexual act on the decoy, the court documents stated.

According to court documents, Saldana was given the address by the decoy and was arrested when he got to the residence. The court documents said at the time of his arrest, Saldana Jr. was found with a “clear bag of a crystal like substance,” which was later identified at methamphetamine.

Saldana Jr. was charged with Online Solicitation of a Minor and drug possession, according to online jail records. As of Tuesday afternoon, Saldana remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $75,000.