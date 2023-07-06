LUBBOCK, Texas — Timothy Garrison, 43, was arrested and accused of Indecency with a Child with Sexual Contact after a child made an outcry to a teacher, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Thursday.

Online jail records showed Garrison was arrested on Tuesday in the 1900 block of Avenue P.

Court documents stated in March, a child handed a sticky note to a teacher that said she had been sexually assaulted by a family member.

As of Thursday, Garrison remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $125,000 bond.