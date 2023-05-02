LUBBOCK, Texas– Dallas Hernandez, 26, was arrested and charged with Sexual Performance of a Child Under the Age of 14 on Wednesday, April 26, according to online jail records.

Court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com said authorities found Hernandez had sent a 15 second video showing a “prepubescent male being forced to engage in” a particular form of sexual abuse with a man. The video was sent to someone in a private chat message.

Court records also said the case started with a cybertip from the Center of Missing and Exploited Children.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Hernandez remained in the Lubbock Detention Center on a $350,000 bond.