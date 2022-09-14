LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Tuesday and accused of trying to run over his boyfriend in late March, according to a Lubbock police report.

David Garcia Jr., 23, was arrested March 18 in the 4800 block of Elgin Avenue, court records said.

Police were originally called to an address nearby in the 3000 block of 48th Street. A red SUV was trying to run over a man, the police report said.

The officer noticed a white metal fence with damage “consistent with a vehicular crash,” the report said. A red SUV that was passing the officer also had damage consistent with running into the fence.

The officer stopped the SUV and detained Garcia, who was the driver and only occupant in the vehicle, the police report said.

Garcia told the officer he went to the victim’s house to speak with him. The two were in a dating relationship, according to the police report.

The victim told police he asked Garcia to leave his house after an argument. While Garcia was leaving, he reversed his vehicle in an attempt to hit the victim but missed, the police report said.

Garcia attempted to hit the victim with his SUV several times before he ran into a fence, according to the police report.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Garcia was not listed in the Lubbock County Detention Center.