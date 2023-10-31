LUBBOCK, Texas — Joe Vasquez, 31, was arrested and accused of pointing a gun at two people and making death threats, according to a police report obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Tuesday.

A report from the Lubbock Police Department said officers were called to the 1900 block of 24th Street for a disturbance early Saturday morning. According to the report, Vasquez was at a club with a woman and got into an argument. The two went outside, the report said, and Vasquez physically assaulted the victim.

The victim ran back inside and called a family member to take her home, the report said. Vasquez drove to her residence and pointed a gun at the victim and another person, according to a police report. The report said Vasquez told the victims he would “kill them.”

“[The victim] advised Vasquez had been violent towards her in the past,” the police report stated.

When officers found Vasquez, he ran away but was later caught in the 2300 block of Avenue T, according to the report.

Vasquez was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Assault Domestic Violence and evading arrest. As of Tuesday, he remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds totaling $53,000.