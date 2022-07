Image of Stephen Salazar courtesy of Lubbock County Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man was arrested on Thursday after being accused of possessing child pornography.

Stephen Salazar, 35, was charged with five counts of Possession with Intent to Promote Child Pornography.

According to the arrest warrant, the evidence was downloaded and stored for further review by Lubbock Police.

As of Monday afternoon, Salazar remained in custody at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $150,000 bond.