LUBBOCK, Texas — Gregory Lilly, 35, was arrested and accused of dragging a pregnant woman with an SUV, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Wednesday.

Court records said police were called to Stripes near 34th Street and Interstate 27 just after 3:00 p.m. on Monday. According to a report from the Lubbock Police Department, the victim told police Lilly became angry with her after he got in the vehicle. When she tried to get out, the victim said Lilly started hitting her with a closed fist, according to the report.

The victim told officers she got out of the vehicle and tried to reach in the window for her phone, and Lilly started to close it, according to the report.

“[The victim] advised that [Lilly] began to drive and drug her while her arm was still in the window,” the police report stated. According to court records, Lilly started hitting the victim in the face while dragging her.

(Booking image of Gregory Lilly: Lubbock County Detention Center)

Court records detailed injuries to the victim’s face. The victim denied additional treatment at the hospital, the report stated. When LPD later found Lilly, the report stated he denied the assault and said he “never put his hands” on the victim. However, the officer didn’t buy it.

“There was a substantial risk that [the victim] could’ve sustained serious bodily injury and/or death,” the report stated. “There was also a substantial risk of harm that could’ve jeopardized [the victim’s] pregnancy.”

Lilly was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. As of Wednesday, he remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $35,000 bond.