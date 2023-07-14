LUBBOCK, Texas — Eric Charles Viney, 55, was arrested on Friday and accused of several child pornography crimes, according to federal court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com.

Viney was arrested in the 5500 block of 26th Street, online jail records showed.

According to an indictment, Viney knowingly received and distributed content that showed child sexual abuse in June of 2022 and April of 2023. Federal court documents said at least one image involved a minor younger than 12-years-old.

Viney was charged with Receipt and Distribution of Child Pornography, Distribution of Child Pornography and Possession of Child Pornography Involving a Prepubescent Minor. As of Friday, he remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a federal detainer.