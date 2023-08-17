LUBBOCK, Texas — Calvin Brown, 35, pleaded guilty to murder on Thursday over a 2020 shooting in Central Lubbock that killed Ronald Sepeda, 67. He was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

EverythingLubbock.com previously reported police were called to the 1500 block of 25th Street on January 10 after Brown said he “had to shoot someone.”

Court documents stated Brown told police he was in an “altercation” with Sepeda and shot him in self-defense. Brown admitted to using chemicals to try to clean up the blood, court records said. According to court documents, Brown tried to hide Sepeda’s body in the underground cellar of his home.

Brown was initially charged with Tampering with a Corpse and Murder. Brown received 1,316 days of credit for time already spent in jail.