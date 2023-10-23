LUBBOCK, Texas — Court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Monday afternoon detailed the allegations against 21-year-old Trey Biggerstaff inappropriately touching a child.

According to a redacted report from the Lubbock Police Department, a person close to the victim told investigators the victim was acting out and made an outcry to them in April 2022.

The report said Biggerstaff touched the victim inappropriately.

Investigators were able to identify Biggerstaff based on a description given to them by the victim.

The report indicated Biggerstaff attempted to place blame on the victim. Biggerstaff claimed he pulled away because “he did not like that.”

A witness later told investigators they saw Biggerstaff with the victim and believed he was trying to get some children off the property.

Biggerstaff was taken into police custody and charged with Indecency with a Child.

According to online jail records, Biggerstaff was also charged with Tampering with an Electronic Monitoring Device. As of Monday afternoon, Biggerstaff remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds totaling $275,001.