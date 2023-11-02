LUBBOCK, Texas — A man at the Lubbock jail, Charles Cruse, Jr., 23, was accused of seriously injuring a young child, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Thursday.

Cruse was already behind bars after he was accused of possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested in the 1600 block of 19th Street on August 11. On October 18, one count of aggravated assault of a household member and two counts of seriously injuring a child were added to Cruse’s online jail roster.

A redacted report from the Lubbock Police Department said officers were called to Covenant Children’s ER for “a child abuse call” on August 6. The report said a child was being treated for “head trauma related injuries.”

The report stated Cruse walked away from police at first. After police found him, the report stated Cruse told officers he was home alone with the young child and went to give her a bath. Cruse said he was holding the child with one arm and she “slipped out of his hands and fell onto the floor,” a police report stated.

A family member with access to home security cameras noticed the little girl was crying hysterically. She checked again later and saw the baby was no longer crying and was “limp.” While watching, she saw the baby have a seizure. The report said they went to the hospital right after, and medical staff found head injuries.

Court documents did not explicitly state the victim’s age.

As of Thursday, Cruse remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds totaling $110,201.