LUBBOCK, Texas — Christopher Caleb Perez, 35, of Lubbock, was accused of pretending to be a younger man to get nude images of underage girls to sell for money, according to federal court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Wednesday. He was charged with Distribution of Child Pornography.

Perez was arrested on October 31 in the 2500 block of Bates Street.

Federal court records said authorities were tipped off by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a suspect, later identified as Perez, who “uploaded 12 files of suspected child pornography.”

All of the files were videos, some of which showed adults sexually abusing prepubescent children. The videos were uploaded to Snapchat in late December of 2021, according to court records.

During the investigation, court records said an acquaintance of Perez contacted authorities and said Perez told her he was “going to be arrested and sent to prison.” The acquaintance told police she recorded the conversation on another device. In the conversation court documents stated Perez said he “f***** up” and was “doing s**** I wasn’t supposed to do.” Court records said Perez told the acquaintance authorities were going to find “stuff” on his phone. Court documents stated Perez also said he had a “troubled mind.”

According to court documents, the acquaintance said Perez was previously caught pretending to be a younger man to get nude images of underage girls and then sell the images for money.

“During the recorded call, Perez advised he was doing it again allegedly for more money,” court records stated. Authorities found more files on Perez’s phone that showed child sexual abuse material in October of 2023.

As of Wednesday, Perez remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center in federal custody.