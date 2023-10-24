LUBBOCK, Texas — James Young, 58, who was accused of killing Jesus Antonio Lopez Jr., 42, was indicted for Murder on Tuesday, public records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com showed.

The Lubbock Police Department previously said officers were called to an apartment complex in the 1800 block of 14th Street at 4:32 p.m. on September 9. Lopez was found with a gunshot wound and taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries. Police said he later passed away on September 18.

A police report stated before he died, Lopez told police he was working on his bike inside his apartment when someone knocked at the door. Young was at the door looking for someone, and the victim told police he could not remember who Young was trying to find. According to the report, an altercation started after Lopez told Young the person was not there, and he needed to leave.

The officer was not able to get information on when a gun was pulled because the victim was rushed into surgery. The report said blood was found on Lopez’s clothing, and it was turned in for evidence.

Young was already in jail for unrelated charges when the murder warrant was issued. As of Tuesday, Young remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.