Lubbock man accused of pointing gun, impersonating officer in road rage incident

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was arrested after a road rage incident Wednesday in which he pointed a gun at people in another car and impersonated a police officer, a police report detailed.

Kevin-Michael Waits, 30, became angry after another vehicle passed him on the road while both were driving northbound on University Avenue, the report said.

According to the report, Waits drove beside the vehicle that passed him and pointed a gun at the driver and three other occupants three separate times.

The victim then began driving faster in an attempt to get away from Waits, but he sped up as well and stayed next to her, per the report.

Waits then suddenly merged into the victim’s lane and struck the front left portion of her vehicle with the right rear portion of his, the police report said.

The victim attempted to get away from Waits, but he sped ahead of her and his girlfriend — who was in the passenger’s seat — began to throw food and drinks at the victim’s car.

Eventually, Waits cut the victim off to where she could not drive away, the report said. He then got out of his vehicle and walked over to the driver’s side door of the other vehicle. He then began yelling at the occupants.

He also displayed a badge that appeared to be a police officer’s badge.

According to the police report, he told the victims that he was a police officer and they had to pay for the damage caused from the crash.

Police arrived at the scene in the 2400 block of 19th Street. Officers smelled an odor of marijuana coming from Waits’ car and seized a substance that later tested positive for marijuana, according to the report.

He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, with intent to cause bodily injury, as well as impersonating a public servant and possession of less than two ounces of marijuana.