LUBBOCK, Texas — Kristopher Lamar, 24, was arrested and charged with multiple counts of child sexual assault in early September, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Friday.

Court documents accused Lamar of sexually abusing the victim from the time she was 6 to 13 years old. The documents said the victim told investigators the first incident occurred while attending a gathering at Lamar’s home. Lamar told the victim if she told anyone, he would say it was her fault and she “wanted” it, according to court records.

The documents also said Lamar tried to “pressure” the victim to perform oral sex on him while in a car during a road trip. The victim made an outcry to a friend about what Lamar was doing to her, which led to the victim’s mother being notified.

Lamar was arrested on Thursday, September 14 and charged with four counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. As of Monday morning, Lamar remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.