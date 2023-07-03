LUBBOCK, Texas — Justin Riojas, 35, was arrested and accused of choking a woman to the point she “blacked out,” a report from the Lubbock Police Department revealed on Monday.

Riojas was arrested in the 5700 block of 19th Street on Thursday, according to online jail records.

A police report said a woman called 911 and was heard arguing with Riojas. According to the police report, the woman said, “You just choked me, get away from me.”

The woman told the police dispatcher Riojas had a gun, the police report stated.

The woman told officers her and Riojas got into an argument while in a drive thru and moved the vehicle to a nearby parking lot. According to the police report, Riojas climbed across the center console, placed both hands around the woman’s neck and squeezed. The woman told officers she blacked out and Riojas eventually let go, according to the police report.

According to the report, the victim said she called police and got out of her car. As she started to walk to a nearby restaurant, the victim said Riojas pointed a gun at her, the report stated. The woman told police Riojas had stolen the gun from her safe, the report said.

Riojas was charged with Assault of a Household Member by Impeding Breathing, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, along with gun and drug-related charges. As of Monday, he remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds totaling $75,000.