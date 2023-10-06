LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man who admitted to distributing images and video that showed child sexual abuse, Eric Charles Viney, 55, agreed to plead guilty, according to federal court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Friday.

Viney was arrested in the 5500 block of 26th Street back in July. He initially faced three charges. In his agreement, he will only plead guilty to Receipt and Distribution of Child Pornography.

Federal court records stated a social networking company submitted a CyberTip on June 4, 2022, that said a user was uploading material that showed “child sexual abuse material.” The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children discovered the account belonged to someone in Lubbock and alerted the police, court documents stated.

When law enforcement met with Viney, court records said officers discovered he distributed a graphic video involving a male toddler. Court documents stated Viney gave authorities consent to search his devices, and they found up to 150 images that showed child sexual abuse.

If his plea is accepted, Viney will be sentenced at a later date to no more than 20 years in prison. He will be required to register as a sex offender.