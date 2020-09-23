Lubbock man accused of serial fraud; stealing thousands from elderly

LUBBOCK, Texas — Dale Dempsey, 36, has been arrested and indicted on multiple counts of fraud.

According to court documents, Dempsey’s criminal acts date back to December 2019 when he attempted to purchase $6,714.51 worth of merchandise with a fake check from The Soundwave, an audio and home theater retailer in south Lubbock. Dempsey then used an Uber driver and a driver from CEO cabs to pick up the merchandise.

“It’s just disgusting that somebody has to do stuff like that nowadays,” said Ben Davis, owner of The Soundwave.

Court documents said Dempsey had his girlfriend, Priscilla Hassell, attempted to sell Sony 4K TVs, and Bowers & Wilkins headphones to Ralphs’s Records, also in Lubbock. Staff at Ralph’s notified Davis that Hassell had the merchandise.

“They knew that product came from Soundwave, so he brought it to my attention,” said Davis. “Sure enough, we looked into it, and the first check bounced.”

Dempsey is also accused of impersonating a Lubbock police officer and bank employee.

Court documents said on multiple occasions, Dempsey contacted elderly Lubbock residents and informed them that their bank accounts had been compromised. Dempsey would then tell the victims that in order to investigate the fraud, they would need to provide him with their personal banking information.

Through these interactions with at least a dozen elderly people, Dempsey stole over $224,000 from victims between December 2019-July 2020.

Dempsey is being held at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $625,000 bond.