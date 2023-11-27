LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man, Luis Aguilar, 23, was arrested on November 13 and accused of violently sexually assaulting a woman back in June of 2022, according to court records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Monday.

Aguilar was arrested in the 5100 block of Aberdeen Avenue, online jail records showed.

Court records stated officers with the Lubbock Police Department were called to the 6300 block of Elgin Avenue on June 1, 2022. Officers met with a victim who said she was sexually assaulted by Aguilar.

According to court records, Aguilar and the victim were friends. The victim told officers Aguilar kept asking her to come to his residence, and she eventually met him in the parking lot of her apartment complex. Court records stated while heading to Aguilar’s place, he kept asking the victim to sleep with him. The victim said she told Aguilar she didn’t think of him in that way, court records stated.

At one point once inside his home, the victim told police Aguilar grabbed her by the arm and asked her to kiss him, court records said. According to court documents, the victim told Aguilar no, and he aggressively grabbed her by both arms. Court records stated the victim refused again, and Aguilar “grabbed her by the throat” and kissed her. The victim told police she was not able to breathe when Aguilar grabbed her throat.

Once the victim was able to tell Aguilar to stop, he “became more agitated” and placed her in a chokehold, court documents stated. Court documents stated the victim told police Aguilar pinned her down and continued to sexually assault her.

“[The victim] said she continued to tell [Aguilar] to stop, but he refused,” court documents stated.

Aguilar was charged with three counts of Sexual Assault. As of Monday afternoon, he remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds totaling $375,000.