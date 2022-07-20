LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man was arrested on Thursday for indecency with a child.

Andrew Reyes, 50, was accused of sexually molesting a minor he was tasked with babysitting. The victim told officers the abuse started when the victim was 8 years old.

According to the arrest warrant, the victim told officers Reyes would touch the victim over her clothes for his own sexual gratification.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Reyes was in the custody of the Lubbock County Detention Center on a bond of $250,000.