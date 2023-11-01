LUBBOCK, Texas — Court records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Tuesday accused Jonathan Kyle, 26, of sexually abusing a minor for three years.

According to the documents, a person close to the victim made an outcry to authorities that Kyle sexually abused the minor “two or more times.”

Kyle was taken into police custody and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center and charged with three counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, Assault Causing Bodily Injury and an unrelated charge.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Kyle remained in the LCDC on bonds totaling $186,000, according to online jail records.