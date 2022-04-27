LUBBOCK, Texas — A grand jury Tuesday indicted Jeffrey Flores, 47, of Lubbock for aggravated sexual assault of a child. An arrest warrant said the victim and Flores’ son were friends.

The victim used to go to the home all the time, but did not want to go to Flores’ house anymore, according to an arrest warrant. But one night in January, the victim did stay there. That’s when an outcry was made, and the victim’s grandmother talked to police.

At first, the victim would not provide specific details. An officer spoke to the victim who said Flores waited until about 1:00 a.m. and made sure no one else was around. The victim claimed to have been pinned down on a bed and sexually assaulted by Flores.

The arrest warrant said there had been ongoing sexual abuse for years, not just one time.

Flores was arrested on April 14, and the bond was listed as $200,000 at the time. As of Wednesday, he was no longer listed in the Lubbock County Detention Center.