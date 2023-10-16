LUBBOCK, Texas — Court records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Monday showed a DNA match let to Jose Ramirez, 57, being accused of Sexual Assault of a Child.

Online jail records showed Ramirez was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on October 6. According to a probable cause affidavit, police were called for a returned runway in December of 2014.

The child said she received a ride from Ramirez in his truck. Court records said the victim told officers Ramirez gave her “illegal substances” and sexually assaulted her. The victim participated in a medical exam and evidence was collected.

Court records said on August 10, 2023, there was a database match for the evidence. Court documents stated the match “confirmed [Ramirez] as the perpetrator of this offense.”

As of Monday, Ramirez remained at LCDC on a $200,000 bond.