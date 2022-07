LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was indicted Tuesday and accused of sexually assaulting a child for 2 months in 2018, according to court records.

Dylan Rodriguez, 24, would have been around 20 in August 2018. According to court records, the child was younger than 14 years old.

Multiple counts were listed in the indictment. The counts accused Rodriguez of several types of sexual abuse.

As of Friday, Rodriguez remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center in lieu of a $50,000 bond.