Warning: Details of this story may be disturbing to some. Reader discretion is advised.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Jared Hagood, 43, pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child on Friday. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

EverythingLubbock.com previously reported Hagood was indicted and accused of sexually assaulting a child multiple times between 2014 and 2016.

A police report stated the victim made an outcry in April 2022. Hagood was accused of making the victim watch pornographic videos while he committed sexual assault, the police report said.

Hagood will be required to register as a sex offender.