LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man accused of the October 21 murder of Severo Losoya was also charged for an incident where two people were shot at while driving nine days prior.

Alvin Flores, 42, was arrested October 25. He was charged with Murder, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Evading Arrest, Resisting Arrest, Taking a Weapon from an Officer, and Interfering with Public Duties.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the victims told officers they were at 34th Street and Avenue Q when a Nissan Armada, driven by a man later identified as Flores, pulled up next to them.

The victims heard one gunshot and saw a pistol in Flores’ hand outside the driver-side window. They called 911 and followed Flores, the affidavit said.

“[They] attempted to stay far enough back so that [Flores] would not notice them,” the affidavit said.

When the victims reached the park at North Avenue U and Cesar Chavez Drive, Flores made a U-turn, according to the affidavit. The victims said they heard another gunshot before Flores began following them.

The victims said Flores shot at them four to five additional times as they drove toward North University Avenue, according to the affidavit.

After Flores was arrested, he provided a sworn statement to police on the shooting. He said he saw two men staring at him while he was northbound on Avenue Q.

Flores said he noticed one of the men reaching under his seat “and feared the individual was reaching for a gun, so he pulled out his pistol,” and fired a round to scare the men off, according to the affidavit.

As of Tuesday, Flores remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center in lieu of bonds totaling $374,000.