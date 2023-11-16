LUBBOCK, Texas— 35-year-old Joe Banda was accused of stabbing a dog through a fence of a Lubbock residence on Monday, according to a Lubbock Police Department report. He was arrested and charged for Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals, said LPD.

On Monday, LPD officers received a call for a civil disturbance in the 2800 block of Emory Street. The victim stated that Banda “stabbed her dog several times near the neck causing it injury,” said the report.

According to the report, the dogs were fenced in the backyard of the residence when Banda was walking down the alley and stabbed her dog through the chain link gate.

The victim said she heard her dog, ran outside and saw Banda “stabbing the dog,” said the report. She stated that when she yelled, Banda ran down the alley.

According to the report, when she was bandaging the dog, she noticed it had suffered multiple stab wounds on and around its neck and face.

When officers arrived at the scene, police saw the dog’s “front section to be covered in blood.”

The report stated that they were unable to locate Banda in the area, however a grocery store called and told LPD that someone had stolen from the store. When officers arrived at the grocery store, employees were able to point out the subject.

When officers confronted him, Banda asked if they were “talking to him about the dog he stabbed,” the report added.

In the report, Banda had told officers that the dog was “out of the fence” and began “chasing him and tried to attack him.” The report added that when he ran from the dog it had jumped back into the yard and he “began stabbing the dog through the chain link gate.”

Banda was not able to describe where he was when he saw the dog loose, said the report. He was also not able to describe how he was able to run from the dog and end up at the alley gate.

The LPD report stated that Banda was searched and was found with a glass pipe with burned residue in his pocket.

Banda received a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia, said the report. In addition to his arrest for animal cruelty, Banda was also arrested for theft.

As of Thursday Banda has a bond totaling $7,500 and was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center. The LPD report did not indicate the status of the dog’s condition.