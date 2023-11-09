LUBBOCK, Texas – Mario Martinez, 53, was arrested and accused of stabbing a victim in the 4900 block of 48th Street on Wednesday, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.

Upon the officer’s arrival, the victim was being treated by emergency medical services after suffering a stab wound to the left side of his chest.

A witness who was at the residence when the incident occurred told officers that a verbal argument between Martinez and the victim broke out in the backyard, the report said. Martinez believed the victim “erased” his cell phone.

The report said the witness heard the victim yell that Martinez stabbed him with a pocket knife. When the witness went into the backyard, the report said he did not see Martinez in the backyard anymore.

The witness saw Martinez in the alley still holding the knife and running westbound out of the alley.

The victim was transported to Covenant for additional treatment. The report said officers were not able to talk to the victim because he was transported to the emergency room.

Martinez was later found and arrested in the 5200 block of 43rd Street, the report said.

Martinez was transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Aggravated assault of a Family or House Member with a Deadly Weapon and a previous warrant.

As of Thursday, Martinez remained at LCDC with bonds totaling $95,000.

LPD said there were no updates on the case.