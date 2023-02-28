LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man, Nicholas Cassity, 26, has been arrested and accused of stalking another individual for a period of two months, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.

Officers responded to a call in the 5000 Orlando area where there was a disturbance in which, according to a police report, Cassity had been stalking his victim “on multiple occasions.” Over the past 60 days, the police report stated there were 7 calls in reference to claims of Cassity damaging property and harassing his victim.

According to the report, when officers arrived on scene, the victim was standing at Cassity’s feet. The report described Cassity as having multiple injuries, including blood running down his nose and the top of his left lip having deep lacerations.

Cassity was given access to emergency medical services on the scene and refused medical treatment, according to the report. Cassity was cleared by UMC staff and was transported and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center.

As of Tuesday, Cassity was at LCDC on bonds totaling $50,000. EverythingLubbock.com reached out to LPD for further information on previous cases. Check back for updates.