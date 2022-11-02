LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was accused of threatening grocery store employees with a knife after being confronted for stealing groceries, according to a police report.

David Zachary Christenson, 35, was charged with Aggravated Robbery.

According to the police report, Christenson was arrested at a grocery store in the 2700 block of 26th Street on October 28.

Security footage showed Christenson pay for groceries with cash and leaving before returning a few minutes later, the police report said.

He tried to buy a beer and another item with a debit card, but the card was declined, according to the police report. He tried to use the card several more times without success.

His actions became more aggressive and he grabbed the employee’s hand at one point, according to the police report.

Christenson eventually grabbed the bag of groceries and began walking out of the store, at which point he was confronted by several other employees, the police report said.

He was escorted back to the register and began to pull items out of his pockets, including a knife. He picked up the knife and held it at two employees, according to the police report.

“At this time [the two employees] stepped back and several male employees confronted [Christenson] and tackled [him],” the police report said.

He was dragged outside of the store shortly before police arrived, according to the police report.

As of Wednesday, Christenson remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center in lieu of a $20,000 bond.