LUBBOCK, Texas — Rayshawn Watt, 25, was arrested on December 20 after he was accused of threatening a pregnant woman with a hammer, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained from EverythingLubbock.com on Monday.

According to the affidavit, officers were called to the 5400 block of 66th Street in April 2023 for a domestic disturbance. The victim told officers Watts showed up to her home uninvited and refused to leave.

According to the affidavit, the victim went outside, and when she returned, she found Watts with a hammer. Watts “swung the hammer” at the victim but missed.

The affidavit accused Watts of showing no regard for the victim or her unborn child.

The victim suffered minor injuries and later went to the doctor to check on her unborn child.

Watt was charged with Aggravated assault with a Deadly Weapon and remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond as of Monday afternoon.