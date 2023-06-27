LUBBOCK, Texas — Jesse Davis Thompson, 47, was arrested on Saturday and accused of threatening to kill “law enforcement officers, judges and random people,” according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Tuesday.

Thompson was previously reported missing to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office earlier in June and located days later.

Court records accused Thompson of threatening to kill a family member over text messages, including one where he threatened to “cut off her head.” According to court documents, the family member was “in fear to the degree that she moved out of town until Jesse Thompson was in custody.”

Online jail records showed Thompson was charged with making a Terroristic Threat Against a Peace Officer or Judge. As of Tuesday, he remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $150,000 bond.