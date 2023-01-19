LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was arrested on multiple charges on Wednesday and accused of putting a machete against a family member’s throat and threatening to cut her head off, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.

Officers were called to a home in the 1300 block of East Rice Street at 1:41 a.m. According to the report, Christopher Anderson, 56, opened the front door and yelled at officers to leave his property. Police tried to talk to Anderson, but according to the report, “he would not comply.”

Officers tried to kick the front door open after the victim told dispatch that Anderson threatened to burn the house down, according to the report. The report stated that Anderson barricaded the door, but officers were able to get inside.

The report stated an officer held Anderson at gunpoint while he was put in restraints.

Once Anderson was placed in the patrol vehicle, the victim told officers that Anderson held her and another family member “hostage” inside the home, according to the report. The victim said Anderson held the machete with the blade to her throat and told her, “I’ll cut your head off,” according to the report. The report stated Anderson also told the victim that he would kill her and her children.

Anderson was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, making terroristic threats and unlawful restraints. He also faced several unrelated charges from previous warrants. As of Thursday, Anderson was at the Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds totaling $40,000, according to online jail records.